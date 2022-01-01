Go
Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive

Popular Items

Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2$20.00
Six hand rolled chicken enchiladas served with classic salsa verde. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks$48.00
Tortilla Soup Kit$18.00
Rich roasted chili-tomato chicken broth with pulled chicken, white cheese, crispy tortillas, cilantro-onions and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
Goode Co BBQ on I-10
Add to your cart for pickup at
8911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint$10.00
Served with a side of chips
Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2$18.00
Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
Whole Brined Chicken - 3lb$10.00
Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit$18.00
Creamy roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn soup with toasted pepitas and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
Location

5109 Kirby Drive

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
