Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive

Popular Items

Fajita Dinner$22.50
Cheese Enchiladas$13.25
Two Chicken Soft Taco Dinner$16.00
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
French Fries$4.75
Flautas$12.95
Two spicy smoked chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
Two Combo Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Chicken Tenders Combo$7.50
Chicken Tenders$5.50
Flour Tortillas - Dz$5.50
Location

4902 Kirby Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
