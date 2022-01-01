Go
Toast

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

Somewhere between mesquite smoke and spice is where you’ll​ find the inspiration behind our Texas signatures and coastal classics. Think garlic-buttered po-boys and redfish beignets. Wood-fired swordfish and hand-rolled tamales. And let’s not forget an oyster bar sparkling with specialty cocktails, Gulf shellfish, and southern charm.

2621 Westpark Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Empanadas (3)$9.00
(3) crispy pastries filled with our classic shrimp and creole vegetables
Mesquite Grilled Shrimp$25.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$17.00
Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
Campechana Extra$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers and diced avocados.
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Mesquite Grilled Catfish$22.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
Simple Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
Fried Gulf Shrimp$26.00
Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
See full menu

Location

2621 Westpark Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slowpokes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Anonymous Eats

No reviews yet

Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.

Goode Co. Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston