Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

Join us this weekend, April 24 - 25, for Fish Fry Friday and Crawfish Saturday. Drive thru only.

10201 Katy Freeway

Popular Items

Fried Gulf Shrimp$26.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
Mesquite Grilled Catfish$22.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
Campechana Extra$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados
Shrimp Empanadas (3)$9.00
Mesquite Grilled Shrimp$25.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
Simple House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, croutons, pickled red onion, and choice of dressing
Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$17.00
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
