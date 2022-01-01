Go
We are open! Our new hours are Tuesday - Thursday 10:00-5:00 Friday - Saturday 10:00-3:00

3619 Silverside Road

Popular Items

12 oz Stuffed Pepper$6.00
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
All white meat chicken with pecans, cranberries, celery & romaine.
Choose white, wheat, rye bread. Comes with pickles & chips
Pretzel Crusted Pork Chops w/Honey Mustard Sauce Single$11.95
Boneless center cut pork chops with a unique, crunchy coating of pretzels. Yummy! Baked in the oven or cook on the stove top and served with our delicious honey Mustard Sauce.
Comes with cinnamon apples.
Cathy Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, grilled chicken, apples, cranberries, celery & glazed pecan.
Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf w/Potato Wedges Reg$21.95
This meatloaf tastes like a juicy bacon cheeseburger with diced bacon and shredded cheese and topped with our sweet & sour ketchup glaze. Comes with potato wedges. Made with 91% lean ground beef. Oven.
Serves 3
Turkey BLT Sandwich$8.00
All natural turkey, Crisp bacon, romaine & tomatoes. Add mayo or ranch on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Served with pickles & chips
Cookie$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Tuna Melt$8.00
Albacore white tuna salad, American cheese & tomato, grilled on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Try it on a Pretzel roll!
Served with pickles & potato chips.
12 oz Italian Wedding$6.00
Parmesan Chicken w/Wine & Sage Sauce Reg$21.95
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy bread crumbs and lots of parmesan makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side. Oven.
Serve 3
Location

3619 Silverside Road

Wilmington DE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
