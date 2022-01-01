Go
Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Dog$5.00
1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Bacon | Hot Dog Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
Philly Cheesesteak$9.00
Shaved Ribeye | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Mayo | 8" Sub Roll
Richmond Va

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
