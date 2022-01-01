Go
Good Eats on 6

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3620 STATE HWY • $$

Avg 4.8 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly-steak Hero$11.75
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese served on a soft sandwich hero roll.
Chicken Tenders$9.25
All white meat breaded chicken tenders served with one dipping sauce. Approx. 5pcs (based on weight)
Calzone$11.00
Our house made pizza dough filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and any other filling you like!
NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie$12.75
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Served with marinara OR raspberry sauce
Greek Goddess$10.25
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek seasoning and Greek dressing on the side.
Garlic Knots
House made dough hand twisted into knots, baked with garlic & parmesan served with marinara on the side.
French Fries
NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie$17.50
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
Carnival Style Oreos$3.25
Three Oreo cookies battered and fried...just like at the fair!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3620 STATE HWY

EASTHAM MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
