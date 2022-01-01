Go
Good Evans

Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.

1010 3rd Ave.

Popular Items

Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
Biscuits and Gravy$3.00
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with GE sausage gravy. Served with two eggs your way.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$3.00
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.00
Toasted sourdough, tarragon mayo, tomato, over hard egg, Swiss cheese, country ham, and bacon. Served with dressed greens, hash browns, or tots.
GE Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese. Smothered in GE sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
Juice - Large$3.49
Eggs$1.99
Cambridge$10.00
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
Classic$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Bacon$3.49
Location

1010 3rd Ave.

Kearney NE

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
