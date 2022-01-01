Go
Banner picView gallery

Goodfellas Bagels - East Lansing - 235 Ann Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

235 Albert Avenue

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

235 Albert Avenue, East Lansing MI 48823

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio - East Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
202 Albert St. East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
El Azteco East
orange starNo Reviews
225 Ann St East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
FieldHouse- East Lansing - 213 Ann Street
orange starNo Reviews
213 Ann Street East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Lou and Harrys
orange star4.4 • 679
211 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Sidebar - 246 East Saginaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
246 East Saginaw Street East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Lansing

Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
orange star4.6 • 2,188
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Lou and Harrys
orange star4.4 • 679
211 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Mitten Raised - East Lansing
orange star4.7 • 317
1331 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near East Lansing

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Goodfellas Bagels - East Lansing - 235 Ann Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston