Goodfella's Pizzeria

PIZZA

103 S Vann St

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

M Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
M The Wiseguy$16.99
2 Liter$3.00
Creamy Italian
S Hoffa Buried in Cheese$13.99
L The Gangster W Sticks$22.00
2 Large$22.00
Large Cheese Breadstick$10.99
L Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99
L Chicken Bacon Ranch W Sticks$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

103 S Vann St

Vinita OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
