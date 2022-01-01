Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Goodfella's Pizzeria

Goodfella's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

621 S Main St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 large specialty pizzas$29.00
Calzone - Classic$10.99
Calzone - Supreme$11.99
Chef Salad$6.99
Large Cheese Breadstick$10.99
M CYO$12.50
L The Boss$18.99
Small Cheese Breadstick$8.99
Lg Specialty, Lg 1 Topping$27.99
L CYO$15.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery

Location

621 S Main St

Miami OK

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Playland Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bricks and Brews

No reviews yet

An eclectic industrial environment that will wow you with our one of a kind woodfire pizzas and top it off with a signature Route 66 mixed drink or a pint from the tap!

The Regatta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goodfella's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston