Goodfolks

Good Food, Good Drinks, Good Friends

119 W 7th Street

Popular Items

2 Piece Tenders$12.00
2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side
1 Honey Butter Biscuit
*Biscuit not available with Gluten Free
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Two Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders, Buttermilk Waffle, Cane Syrup Honey
Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
Baby Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Homemade Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tender (1)$4.00
The Classic Burger$15.00
Half Pound Gold Ring Black Wagyu Beef, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken$12.00
Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh),
Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side
1 Honey Butter Biscuit
*Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken
8 Piece Family Meal$28.00
8 Pieces Mixed
2 Large Goodfolks Sides
4 Honey Butter Biscuits
***Biscuits not available for Gluten Free Chicken
House Salad (GF)
Red Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, topped with your choice of Homemade Ranch Dressing or Balsamic Dressing
Honey Butter Mini Biscuits$7.00
Homemade Flaky Biscuits served with our Cane Syrup Honey Butter
Chicken and Biscuit Soup
Creamy Chicken Soup with Buttery Biscuit Pieces
Location

Georgetown TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
