Goodfriend Package

breakfast and lunch spot w such items as homemade biscuits, smoked and cured meats and all that....

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1155 Peavy Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (452 reviews)

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

1155 Peavy Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
