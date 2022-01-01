Go
Goodies

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

7440 Hamilton Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (2940 reviews)

Popular Items

Yams
Sweet, sticky and homemade with a touch of cinnamon. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
1 lbs. Turkey Tips$14.25
Enjoy a full pound of tender & juicy dark meat. Rubbed with our house blend and smoked to perfection. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
Small Tip Plate$16.75
1lb. of smoked, meaty, marbled goodness. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
Greens
Try our delicious collards made with a turkey base. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
Large Rib Tips$37.75
Enjoy 3 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
Macaroni
Dig into this creamy delight, made with a blend of 3 cheeses. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
Med Rib Tips$25.50
Enjoy 2 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
Sweet Bread$1.00
1 piece of homemade, sweet corn bread with sugar.
Sm Rib Tips$13.25
Enjoy 1 lb. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce is served on the side.
Corn Bread$1.00
1 piece of homemade, traditional, family style corn bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7440 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

