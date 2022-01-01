Goodkind
Offering seasonal food & drink options that change weekly! We are open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, & Saturday for dinner 5:00-10:00pm & Sunday Brunch 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Please follow us on social media for all updates and announcements- @goodkindbayview
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2457 S. Wentworth Ave. • $$
Location
2457 S. Wentworth Ave.
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
