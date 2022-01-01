Go
Offering seasonal food & drink options that change weekly! We are open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, & Saturday for dinner 5:00-10:00pm & Sunday Brunch 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Please follow us on social media for all updates and announcements- @goodkindbayview

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2457 S. Wentworth Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Champagne Battered Mushrooms$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Caesar Salad$14.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
Spicy Crab Pasta$27.00
Our famous bucatini pasta tossed with San Marzano tomato ragu, basil oil, ghost pepper pepperoni, dungeness crab & chopped rapini
GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
Spiced Chickpeas$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF
Beer Battered French Fries$6.00
Served with Remoulade!!
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

