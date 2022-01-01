Go
Good Life Organic Kitchen

Popular Items

You're My Boy, Blue$8.95
A thick base of blended Blueberries, E3Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Banana, and Raw Honey (local) (toppings not included)
Gimme Dat Fat$9.95
Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey
Energy Balls$1.25
Tropic Like It's Hot$9.95
Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acai, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, Raw Honey
Iced Mud/Wtr Latte$6.00
masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane
Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)$8.95
Nitro Cold Brew (100mg caffeine), Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Cacao, Maca, Ceylon Cinnamon, Dates
Bustin’ Yo Nuts$9.95
Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein
Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)$6.95
Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Mother Of Dragons$8.95
A thick based of blended Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)
Sweet Chia Of Mine$8.95
Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Local Maple Syrup
Location

2395 Lancaster Pike

Shillington PA

Sunday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 4:30 pm
