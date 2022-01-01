Go
A breakfast and lunch cafe serving a mix of elevated midwestern favorites, light and healthy options, house made pastries, and coffee.

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
scrambled egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon or house sausage, house aioli, english muffin
Churro French Toast$10.95
cornflake crusted french toast dusted in cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, caramel whipped cream, maple syrup.
Double Standard$11.50
2 pancakes or toast, 2 eggs, 2 house sausage patties or bacon strips, crispy potatoes
JumpStart$7.95
peanut butter, banana, cold brew, chocolate whey protein, milk
SIDE Crispy Potatoes$3.50
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
scrambled egg, house chorizo, sharp white cheddar, cotija, house aioli, tater tots, flour tortilla, house salsa
Breakfast Sandwich Special$9.50
house sausage, egg, American cheese, curry ketchup, tots, english muffin
Ricotta Pancakes$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter
Avocado Toast$10.95
avocado, cheddar, sesame seed, radish, poached eggs
Good Lookin' Bowl$10.50
poached eggs, pesto wild rice, sweet potato, bacon jam, arugala, feta
Location

4919 Underwood Ave

Omaha NE

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
