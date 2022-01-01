Go
Toast

Goodly Cookies

Come in and enjoy!

COOKIES

62 Cougar Boulevard #103 • $$

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Box of 4$10.98
Choose (4) of your favorite Goodly Cookies.
Sixperience$15.98
Choose (6) of your favorite Goodly Cookies.
Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip$3.50
This delectable new addition to our menu is just as tantalizing as our Goodly General, but made with entirely gluten free flour. As always, our classic chocolate chip is made from Semi Sweet chocolate chips and weighs in at 6 oz.
The Goodly General (Chocolate Chip)$3.50
The best fresh baked, late night Chocolate Chip cookie out there! This classic is made with the finest ingredients in the land bathed in chewy goodness, baked to golden perfection and doused with a chocolate chunk kick.
Choc PB Love$3.50
For the PB connoisseur who thinks they have tried it all. Try a warm one of these and we will blow your peanut butter lovin mind right off your head and put the goodliest smile on your face that you have ever seen.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

62 Cougar Boulevard #103

Provo UT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Provo

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Batch Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Award-Winning home-made Sweet Rolls, Cookies, and Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Great Harvest Bread Co

No reviews yet

Great Harvest Bread Company is your whole grain bakery headquarters in Provo. From milling our own wheat daily in our Provo bakery to creating beautiful gift baskets, sandwiches and treats our passion for phenomenal baked goods is the reason for everything we do. Enjoy the enticing aroma and warm surroundings of your Utah neighborhood Great Harvest Bread Co.
The secret to making phenomenal bread is in the wheat kernels. We know where every kernel comes from. That's because we have been purchasing our premium whole wheat from family-owned farms for more than 30 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston