Good Strangers

Serving Take-Out and To-Go Daily!

SANDWICHES

114 W 2nd St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sando$7.50
Falafel Pita$12.00
Sinners Caprese$12.00
Spicy Calabrese Salami, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, on a Ciabatta
The Comeback Kid$12.00
Mediterranean Muffaletta$12.00
Berber Chicken Salad$10.00
Maine Root Root Beer$3.00
Ciabatta$1.50
Yerba Mate Still$3.50
Falafel$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

114 W 2nd St

Taylor TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

