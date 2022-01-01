Go
  • Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

Please step in and feel the vibes..Good Vibes!

2903 Odonnell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Wings (6pcs)$12.00
6pcs
GV Special Chicken Momo$14.00
Chicken marinated in Nepali spices stuffed in flour wrap and steamed , served with a special spicy
Lamb Biryani$21.00
Soda$3.00
Choice of Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Ginger ale
Fish Pakoda$15.00
Fish slices stuffed with mashed potatoes and battered with chickpea flour
Chicken Pakoda$12.00
Chicken slices stuffed with mashed potatoes and battered with chickpea flour
Vegetable Pakoda$7.00
Onion and herbs slices stuffed with mashed potatoes and battered with chickpea flour (veg.)
Dal Tadka$15.00
Yellow lentil curry
Lamb Vindaloo$21.00
Cooked With Potatoes In Tangy Sharp Sauce With Vinegar And Spices
Vegetable Chow Mein$15.00
Location

Baltimore MD

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
