Vibes Southern Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105 • $$

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler$4.00
Made fresh daily!
1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)$16.50
4 golden fried chicken wings and 6 golden fried shrimp. Golden fried catfish nuggets served with 4 fried shrimp. You may get your chicken/shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces (one sauce for each) or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Fried Pork Chops (2)$14.50
2 golden fried, center cut pork chops.
Crab Stuffed Salmon$32.00
8 oz salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat.
10 PC Wingette$18.50
10 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
You may select up to 2 sauces (5 for each flavor).
*Honey BBQ is pictured*
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp$33.00
Our 5 oz broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is served with 6 shrimp. The shrimp can be blackened, fried, or tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
6 PC Wingette$12.50
6 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
*Hot honey seasoning is pictured8
Whiting$14.00
Golden fried whiting fillets. Platters contain 2-3 pieces (dependant on the size of the filets).
*We cannot guarantee the absence of bones in the fish.*
Flavored Lemonade$4.00
Fresh squeezed lemonade paired with any of our available syrups.
*Maliblue lemonade is pictured*
Fried Catfish Nuggets$17.50
Golden fried catfish nuggets. Pictured with our Turn Up sauce (complimentary with this entree).
Takeout

Location

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105

Upper Marlboro MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
