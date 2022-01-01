Go
GOODWINGS image
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

GOODWINGS

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

311 HWY 641 N.

Camden, TN 38320

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

311 HWY 641 N., Camden TN 38320

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Perry's Family Diner

No reviews yet

Perry’s Family Diner is a family restaurant serving home cooked Breakfast, Brunch, and BBQ, featuring dinner meals served family style.

Turkey Creek Marina

No reviews yet

Dockside

Mike's Hideaway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ace's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GOODWINGS

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston