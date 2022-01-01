Goodwood 102

Go
Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!

109 W Main St

Popular Items

Strawberry Kale Salad
grilled kale, fresh strawberries,
chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Drunken Chicken$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Grilled Kale Caesar$9.00
shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar dressing
The Jailbird Salad$9.49
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, shaved red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Goodwood Burger$14.00
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Lunch Chicken Tenders$9.49
Grilled or hand breaded fried chicken tenders with one side item.
Oh My Cod$11.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, shredded iceburg lettuce, tartar, pickled red onion served on a brioche bun.
Fish and Chips$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots
Classic Burger$13.00
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Choose One: Cheddar, American,
Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )
Location

Frankfort KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
