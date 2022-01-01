Goodwood 104

Go
Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is dedicated to making the highest quality beers, barrel finished spirits and made from scratch food.

HAMBURGERS

140 South Illinois Street • $$

Avg 4 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

Twelve Wings$16.00
beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Grazer Burger (Veggie)$11.00
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American,
Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
Goodwood Porker
Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions, pickles and a side of slaw.
Drunken Chicken$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
A La Carte Chicken Tender$2.00
Fish and Chips$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
Drunken Pig$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with burger patty, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Sweet Tea$3.19
Kids Grilled Tenders
Grilled chicken tenders. Served with one side.
140 South Illinois Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
