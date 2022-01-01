Go
Goodwood 103

Located near Lexington Green, we offer a southern style traditional menu filled with made from scratch dishes and sauces. We've got burgers, brunch, brews and more. We're family friendly, great for office parties or business meetings and a great local option!

200 Lexington Green Circle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
beer battered cauliflower tossed in Goodwood Buffalo Hot Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, buttermilk ranch
Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce, with house seasoned fries, chips or tots
Ranch Dressing
Goodwood Burger$14.00
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Goodwood Totchos$13.00
Louisville Lager beer cheese, peppers, onions, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, topped with crema. Choose brisket or pork.
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice
Classic Burger$13.00
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Choose One: Cheddar, American,
Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )
Grilled Kale Caesar$9.00
shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar dressing
Goodwood Taters
French fries, chips or tater tots with your choice of seasoning.
Drunken Chicken$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Location

200 Lexington Green Circle

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
