Go
Toast

Goodwood 101

Stop in the taproom and try a variety of Goodwood brews. Our food menu is available during all hours and features things that go great with our beer, like tacos, barbecue and wings.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

636 East Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$10.00
corn tortilla chips, beer cheese queso, diced red tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, sour cream
Smoked Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
fresh romaine, smoked chicken, sliced black bean and corn salsa, diced tomato, shredded cheese, chopped tortilla chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

636 East Main St

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nouvelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Galaxie

No reviews yet

Light-filled watering hole serving globally inspired tacos, plus craft cocktails & beer.

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston