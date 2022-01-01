Goodwood 105
Located in the heart of the arena district, Goodwood Brewing is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews. We offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features over thirty local bourbons in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere.
401 North Front Street
Popular Items
Location
401 North Front Street
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
coffeeology.
Coffee / Espresso / Spritzers / Pastries
Everhart Gathering Place
Come in and enjoy!
Coneytown, Gyroland
Come in and enjoy!
Frenchies in Detroit
Bon appétit!