Goodwood 105

Located in the heart of the arena district, Goodwood Brewing is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews. We offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features over thirty local bourbons in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere.

401 North Front Street

Popular Items

The Good One$9.00
Choice of cheese (cheddar, american, swiss, pimento), lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries, tots or chips.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Mac 'N Cheese Melt$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
Twelve Wings$16.00
beer brined chicken wings, celery, buttermilk ranch, tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces
Grilled Kale Caesar$9.00
shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar dressing
Cornbread$2.00
sweet cornbread served warm
Strawberry Kale Salad
grilled kale, fresh strawberries,
chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Burger$13.00
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Choose One: Cheddar, American,
Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )
Goodwood BLT$10.99
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
beer battered cauliflower tossed in Goodwood Buffalo Hot Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, buttermilk ranch
401 North Front Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
