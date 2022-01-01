Goodwood Tavern
A local hangout! Modern, easygoing bar & grill offering elevated pub fare, draft beers, a patio & cocktails. Kitchen is open late until 2am every night, and there are dart boards, a pool table, Golden Tee, and Pop-A-Shot Basketball arcade. Always a lively atmosphere and great people watching right in the heart of the Entertainment District of Old Town Scottsdale! Definitely a local favorite! :)
7330 E Stetson Dr,
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
