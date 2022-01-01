Go
Goodwood Tavern

A local hangout! Modern, easygoing bar & grill offering elevated pub fare, draft beers, a patio & cocktails. Kitchen is open late until 2am every night, and there are dart boards, a pool table, Golden Tee, and Pop-A-Shot Basketball arcade. Always a lively atmosphere and great people watching right in the heart of the Entertainment District of Old Town Scottsdale! Definitely a local favorite! :)

7330 E Stetson Dr,

7330 E Stetson Dr,

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
