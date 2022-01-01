Goodyear restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
15651 W Roosevelt, Goodyear
|Beef Dip
|$15.00
House Roasted Beef / Provolone / Herb Au Jus / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll.
Add Sauteed Mushroom or Caramelized Sweet Onion for $1 each.
|SMBC Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
|Half SMBC Wings
|$7.00
Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
NOODLES
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.99
Imitation crab meat and cream cheese, seasoned and wrapped in wontons. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (6)
|Fried Egg Rolls
|$5.99
Fried egg rolls with mixed vegetables.
Served with sweet & sour sauce. (3)
|Orange Entrée
Deep fried chicken stir fried with house orange sauce, onion, cashew nuts, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
845 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
AZ Pizza Company
15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104, Goodyear
|20 Wings
|$23.99
20 Boneless OR Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose 2 different flavors. Served with two 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dips.
|10 Wings
|$11.99
10 Boneless or Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose
1 flavor. Served with One 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip.
|Meathead
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Meatball
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot - Goodyear
13291 W. McDowell Rd. Suite E7, Goodyear