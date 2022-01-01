Goodyear restaurants you'll love

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Chicken
Must-try Goodyear restaurants

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company

15651 W Roosevelt, Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Dip$15.00
House Roasted Beef / Provolone / Herb Au Jus / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll.
Add Sauteed Mushroom or Caramelized Sweet Onion for $1 each.
SMBC Wings$15.00
Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Half SMBC Wings$7.00
Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
More about Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.99
Imitation crab meat and cream cheese, seasoned and wrapped in wontons. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (6)
Fried Egg Rolls$5.99
Fried egg rolls with mixed vegetables.
Served with sweet & sour sauce. (3)
Orange Entrée
Deep fried chicken stir fried with house orange sauce, onion, cashew nuts, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

845 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
AZ Pizza Company image

 

AZ Pizza Company

15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104, Goodyear

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$23.99
20 Boneless OR Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose 2 different flavors. Served with two 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dips.
10 Wings$11.99
10 Boneless or Traditional - 13 different flavors to choose from. You can choose
1 flavor. Served with One 4 Oz. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip.
Meathead
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Meatball
More about AZ Pizza Company
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot - Goodyear image

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot - Goodyear

13291 W. McDowell Rd. Suite E7, Goodyear

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot - Goodyear
