Chicken fried rice in Goodyear

Go
Goodyear restaurants
Toast

Goodyear restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

15611 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$0.00
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, chicken, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L- Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Rice stir fried with chicken, egg, carrots, onions and broccoli. Topped with cilantro.
Served with 1 egg roll & crispy wonton chips.
L- Spicy Fried Rice Chicken$13.99
Rice stir fried with chicken, chili paste, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves.
Served with 1 egg roll & crispy wonton chips.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

