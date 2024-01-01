Chicken fried rice in Goodyear
Goodyear restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
15611 West McDowell Road, Goodyear
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$0.00
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, chicken, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|L- Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Rice stir fried with chicken, egg, carrots, onions and broccoli. Topped with cilantro.
Served with 1 egg roll & crispy wonton chips.
|L- Spicy Fried Rice Chicken
|$13.99
Rice stir fried with chicken, chili paste, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves.
Served with 1 egg roll & crispy wonton chips.