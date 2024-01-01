Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Goodyear

Go
Goodyear restaurants
Toast

Goodyear restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

15611 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$0.00
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, chicken, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice (Sm)$5.50
Fried Rice$0.00
Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, carrots, onions and broccoli. Topped with cilantro.
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple and cashews. Topped with cilantro.
Served with sliced cucumbers.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

