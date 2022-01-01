Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Goodyear

Go
Goodyear restaurants
Toast

Goodyear restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company

15651 W Roosevelt, Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$6.00
More about Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
923d16a6-6bb1-4563-8e6a-6f1c700492ca image

 

AZ Pizza Company

15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104, Goodyear

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about AZ Pizza Company
Map

More near Goodyear to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1744 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston