Shrimp rolls in Goodyear

Goodyear restaurants
Goodyear restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

NOODLES

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Blanket Rolls$9.99
Fried shrimp rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Shrimp Rolls$9.99
Fresh vegetables and shrimp in a fresh spring roll wrap. Served with house sweet sauce and crushed peanuts.
More about Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
Pho King Egg Roll II

13530 W Van Buren St,Ste A101, Goodyear

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Grilled Shrimp & Pork & Egg Roll (Bun Tom TNCG)$14.98
More about Pho King Egg Roll II

