Shrimp rolls in Goodyear

NOODLES
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
|Shrimp Blanket Rolls
|$9.99
Fried shrimp rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
|Fresh Shrimp Rolls
|$9.99
Fresh vegetables and shrimp in a fresh spring roll wrap. Served with house sweet sauce and crushed peanuts.
Pho King Egg Roll II
13530 W Van Buren St,Ste A101, Goodyear
|Grilled Shrimp & Pork & Egg Roll (Bun Tom TNCG)
|$14.98