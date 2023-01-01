Go
BG picView gallery

Goofee G's - 2225 Plainfield Road

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2225 Plainfield Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

2225 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill IL 60403

Directions

Gallery

BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Burrito Loco - Crest Hill
orange star4.3 • 4,602
1659 Plainfield Rd Crest Hill, IL 60403
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Som Za Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,902
2781 Black Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Street Kitchen Joliet - 1003 Essington Road
orange starNo Reviews
1003 Essington Road Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Crusade Burger Bar - Crusade - Crest Hill
orange starNo Reviews
20631 W Renwick Rd Crest Hill, IL 60403
View restaurantnext
Pop's Beef - Joliet
orange starNo Reviews
1866 West Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crest Hill

El Burrito Loco - Crest Hill
orange star4.3 • 4,602
1659 Plainfield Rd Crest Hill, IL 60403
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Crest Hill

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Goofee G's - 2225 Plainfield Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston