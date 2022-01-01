Go
Toast

Goofy's Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

13124 FM 306

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

13124 FM 306

Canyon Lake TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dam Red Barn

No reviews yet

Dam Good Time!
Dam Good Food!
Dam Good Drinks!

Canyon City Grill

No reviews yet

Canyon City Grill, is a locally owned, family focused restaurant offering a variety of delicious foods such as premium beef burgers, fresh cut fries, salads/wraps, sandwiches, and more! We also offer vegetarian and gluten free options.

Wicked Good Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Table 306

No reviews yet

Table 306 is a family owned and operated farm to table style dinner supper experience located on FM 306 in New Braunfels, Texas. We serve classic American home cooked recipes made fresh to order every time, prepared by people who care about your food experience.

Call to place an order (830) 217-3775

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston