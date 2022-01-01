Go
  • The Googan Coffee Shop

The Googan Coffee Shop

Come in and enjoy!

1917 Northwest Federal Highway

Popular Items

Figure 8$4.50
Hazelnut White Mocha Latte
The Standard$6.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese on top of Flaky Buttery Crust
Latte$3.50
Freight Train$9.00
Hash Browns, Breakfast Sausage Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage Gravy, Egg on top of a Flaky Buttery Crust
Barrel Knot$4.50
Honey Lavender Latte made with Oat Milk
Square Knot$4.50
Steamed Cinnamon Latte with Honey and Vanilla.
Gookie
Flame Thrower$9.00
Breakfast Pizza Crust Topped 'with Hash Browns, Jalepeno Slices, Diced Tomato, Chorizo Sausage Crumbles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon Crumbles and Egg
Muffins
Cold Brew
Location

1917 Northwest Federal Highway

Stuart FL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
