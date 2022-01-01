Goose Creek Diner

Go
Popular Items

Mom's Meatloaf$13.99
Served with our Signature Red Sauce and 2 Sides.
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.
Chicken Livers$10.99
Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.
8 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER$21.99
8 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 2 family sides.
Corn Bread Muffins$1.00
French Fries$3.00
SPECIAL FRIED COD$29.99
6 PIECES OF FRIED COD SERVED WITH TWO FAMILY SIDES.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.99
Served with 2 Sides.
2 Piece Dark Meat Chicken$9.99
Thigh and a Leg served with 2 Sides
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2923 Goose Creek Rd

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
