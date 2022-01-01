Goose Creek restaurants you'll love

Go
Goose Creek restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Goose Creek

Goose Creek's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Goose Creek restaurants

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek image

 

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek

219 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup She Crab$5.99
A Lowcountry favorite!...
Dinner Fried Flounder$20.99
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
More about Gilligan’s of Goose Creek
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe image

 

Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe

214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
{Southwest Breakfast Burrito} Fan Favorite$8.95
Pork Sausage, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Baby Spinach, Chipotle Sauce Wrapped & Toasted to Perfection for an Ultimate Breakfast Experience!
{Buffalo Chicken Wrap} Fan Favorite$10.95
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo, & Ranch dressing Drizzle, wrapped and toasted in a Flour Tortilla.
"BEST BUFFALO WRAP IVE EVER HAD"
{Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla} Fan Favorite$10.95
12" Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Apple wood Bacon, Ranch Drizzle, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheeses Toasted To Perfection.
More about Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe
Nowhere Bar and Grill image

 

Nowhere Bar and Grill

7128 Henry E Brown Jr Blvd, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dbl Cheeseburger$11.75
French Fries$4.25
TERIYAKI WINGS$13.25
More about Nowhere Bar and Grill
Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery image

 

Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery

101 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery
Kanji Goose Creek image

 

Kanji Goose Creek

119 Plantation North Blvd 2A, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Any 3 Rolls$15.95
More about Kanji Goose Creek
Map

More near Goose Creek to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ladson

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston