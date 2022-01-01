Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Goose Creek

Goose Creek restaurants that serve chicken salad

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Goose Creek

107 St James Ave,, Goose Creek

Chicken Caesar Salad$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Goose Creek
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location

214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek

Cranberry Chicken Apple Sandwhich *HouseMade Chicken Salad*$9.95
Toasted 9-Grain Bread, House-Made Chicken Salad*, Fresh Spinach Finished with a Cranberry spread.
*Chicken Salad made in house daily, For allergy purposes the salad contains **celery, spices, mayonnaise, mustard, cranberries.**
More about Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location

