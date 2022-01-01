Key lime pies in Goose Creek
Goose Creek restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Gilligan’s of Goose Creek
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek
219 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek
|Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
|$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
|Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo
|$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
|Dinner Fried Flounder
|$20.99
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
More about Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe
214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek
|{Southwest Breakfast Burrito} Fan Favorite
|$8.95
Pork Sausage, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Baby Spinach, Chipotle Sauce Wrapped & Toasted to Perfection for an Ultimate Breakfast Experience!
|{Maui Moana} Fan Favorite
|$8.95
Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Pineapple, White Chocolate, Coconut Cream, Fresh Orange Juice.
|{Buffalo Chicken Wrap} Fan Favorite
|$10.95
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo, & Ranch dressing Drizzle, wrapped and toasted in a Flour Tortilla.
"BEST BUFFALO WRAP IVE EVER HAD"