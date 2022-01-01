Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Goose Creek

Go
Goose Creek restaurants
Toast

Goose Creek restaurants that serve salmon

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek image

 

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek

219 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Fried Flounder$20.99
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
More about Gilligan’s of Goose Creek
Item pic

 

Kanji Goose Creek

119 Plantation North Boulevard, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon$7.50
Salmon Nigiri$6.95
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$15.95
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji Goose Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Goose Creek

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Goose Creek to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston