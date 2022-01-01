Go
Toast

Goose Island

Ground Zero for Goose Island Beer Co. One offs, barrel-aged, sour, fruity, funky, vintage and brand new - we got it all here at the Fulton Street Taproom.

1800 W. Fulton St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
Don Durazno 32oz Crowler$14.00
7% -Tequila Barrel Aged Saison w/Peach- An extraordinarily JUICY Saison that was aged for several months in Cutwater Tequila barrels. The addition of peaches leaves plenty of tequila bite without an overpowering boozy flavor. Expect the look and medium mouthfeel of a sweet fruit juice with a hint of the refreshing spearmint zing of tequila.
Hazy Beer Hug 6pk$11.00
6pk of 12oz Cans - 6.8% - Hazy IPA - An amazingly approachable true Hazy IPA. Hazy Beer Hug is filled with notes of peaches, white grapes, and guava on a pillow soft body. This beer makes sure your day is filled with bright sunshiny haze!
Shamrock Stout 2022 25.4oz Crowler$30.00
14.2% BA Stout - Shamrock Stout is St. Patrick's Day tradition for us here at Goose Island because it just tastes so good and our Irish roots run deep. Fun fact, the actual Goose Island was home to Irish Immigrants in the late 1880's! We load up our Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout (wink, wink) with Chocolate, Mint, Vanilla, and a touch of lactose as a tribute to one of mankind's greatest inventions, the Shamrock Shake. Always limited, and always a tasty treat. Sláinte!
Peaquod's X Goose Island Pizza & Beer Collab Tee
Goose Island Exclusive Collaboration Tee with Peaquod's Pizza! Super limited, small run of super soft Next Level Apparel tees! Get one before they're gone!
Beer Hug Mixed Twelver$15.00
12 pack of 12oz cans - 3 cans each of Neon Beer Hug / Tropical Beer Hug / Hazy Beer Hug / Secret Beer Hug
Honkers 32oz Crowler$10.00
4.3% English Style Bitter - Inspired by visits to English country pubs, Honker’s Ale combines a fruity hop aroma with a rich malt middle to create a perfectly balanced beer. Immensely drinkable, Honker’s Ale is not only the beer you can trust but one you’ll look forward to time and again.
Omega Wildcats 32oz Crowler$10.00
6.5% - Experimental Beer - Chicago's own Omega yeast, has been working on a new strain of yeast and we're one of the first breweries in the world to brew with it! Yeast heavily determines the flavor profile of a beer so expect to taste the unexpected. After an extensive lagering period this beer has created a unique experience for your palate. A tropical aroma with lots of fruity flavor all wrapped up in a beautifully light lager. A truly one of a kind brew.
See full menu

Location

1800 W. Fulton St.

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

District Brew Yards

No reviews yet

Lillie' Q and DBY beers are available for curbside pick up and delivery.

Uncle Mike's Place

No reviews yet

Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

On Tour Brewing Company

No reviews yet

On Tour Brewing Company celebrates life’s understated, casually significant, yet fleeting moments. Each carefully selected element of On Tour’s ambience captures the easy spirit of a simpler time and invites locals and tourists alike to linger, create memories, and sip a wide selection of carefully crafted, distinct beers. Glowing amber lights illuminating the tasting room create a warm, alluring atmosphere passers by will find captivating and magnetic. They will welcome the opportunity to journey inside and leave the world behind for a pint or two.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston