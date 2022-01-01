Goose Island
Ground Zero for Goose Island Beer Co. One offs, barrel-aged, sour, fruity, funky, vintage and brand new - we got it all here at the Fulton Street Taproom.
1800 W. Fulton St.
Popular Items
Location
1800 W. Fulton St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
District Brew Yards
Lillie' Q and DBY beers are available for curbside pick up and delivery.
Uncle Mike's Place
Home of Chicago's famous Filipino breakfast.
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
On Tour Brewing Company
On Tour Brewing Company celebrates life’s understated, casually significant, yet fleeting moments. Each carefully selected element of On Tour’s ambience captures the easy spirit of a simpler time and invites locals and tourists alike to linger, create memories, and sip a wide selection of carefully crafted, distinct beers. Glowing amber lights illuminating the tasting room create a warm, alluring atmosphere passers by will find captivating and magnetic. They will welcome the opportunity to journey inside and leave the world behind for a pint or two.