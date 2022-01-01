Go
Goose Port Public House

GP breakfast lunch and dinner 7 days a week. We're a full bar with multiple prime whiskey's and other spirits along with 22 taps and premium wines. We feature live music, sports on our 9 large TV's and special events throughout the year. We're a TRUE public house...something for everybody!

316 Vernon Street

Popular Items

Sprouts & Bacon$9.25
flash fried sprouts tossed with bacon & topped w/ parmesan
Roseville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
