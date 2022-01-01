Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

Go
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

706 N Lamar Blvd

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
Hot Matcha Latte$4.49
A spectacular blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, agave, and steamed milk
Hot Honey Lavender Matcha Latte$4.99
The excellent marriage of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and velvety milk
Iced Matcha Latte$4.99
A delectable blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, shaken to order with agave and fresh chilled milk
Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte$5.49
An intriguing infusion of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and fresh chilled milk, shaken to order
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
Cold Brew$3.99
A fan favorite, our locally-brewed rich and bold blend of cold-extracted coffee
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.49
Breakfast sausage, eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
Latte$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
706 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
