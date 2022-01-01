Go
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gorditas El Sabor De Mi Pueblo

No reviews yet

3113 Crowslanding Rd

Modesto, CA 95315

Popular Items

#1. Azada & Queso Monterey Gordita
Beef steak and melty Monterey jack cheese inside a fresh corn gordita.
Chorizo Gordita
Chorizo cooked on hot steel.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

3113 Crowslanding Rd, Modesto CA 95315

