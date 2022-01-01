Go
Toast

Gordo Burger Milwaukee

Come in and enjoy!

2301 South Howell Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$5.00
Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Gordo Burger$10.00
BYO Wagyu$13.00
Fried pickles$5.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Freaky Greeky$10.00
El Fuego$10.00
Byo Angus Beef$9.00
Big Swiss$10.00
Onion Rings$5.00
Carnaroli Rice | Chorizo | Manchego Cheese
Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.00
Kalamata | Peppadew | Relish | Lemon Aioli
See full menu

Location

2301 South Howell Avenue

Bay View WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crossroads Collective

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

C-viche

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Be Safe!

Makk'n'Cheese

No reviews yet

It ain't easy being cheesy:)

Avalon Theater

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston