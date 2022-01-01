Go
Toast

GORDON'S CRUISE IN

Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats

ICE CREAM

7579 Great Cove Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Twisted Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap$5.25
Crispy or Buffalo, its your choice wrapped up with ranch, shredded cheddar & lettuce
Cruiser Burger$4.25
Our Signature Burger served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun. Choose from one patty or two
20 oz Drink$2.25
Regular Milkshake$4.50
Chip Fries$2.75
deep fried potato slices that end up like a fry
Cold Sub$6.75
8" sub topped with cheese with your choice of toppings
Cheese Stix$3.95
5 battered mozz stix deep fried with a side of marinara
Fries$2.75
our unique & crunchy fry
Large Pizza$15.00
16" cheese pizza
Philly Cheesesteak$7.75
Most popular sub made with your choice of toppings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7579 Great Cove Rd

Needmore PA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Potomac River Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our fresh farm to table food sourced from our local Black Angus Cattle Farm

Foot of the Mountain

No reviews yet

Family style restaurant serving quality food since 1971. Breakfast served Thursday- Sunday 7am-11am, lunch and dinner until 9pm (Sunday 8pm). Diverse menu of salads, sandwiches, steaks, seafood and chicken is sure to please everyone in your party.

Wild Annies

No reviews yet

Food with Attitude!

Union Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston