Brisket in Gordonsville

Gordonsville restaurants
Gordonsville restaurants that serve brisket

Barbeque Exchange image

 

BBQ Exchange

102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket$14.00
Sauce Included: 2 oz with 1/2 pound, 4 oz with pound
Beef Brisket Tailgate$160.00
Package for 10 people.. MUST BE ORDERED 2 DAYS AHEAD
This package includes 3 pounds of meat, 3 pounds of three sides, 10 each mini pumpkin muffins/slider rolls/and cornbread slices, pint of homestyle slaw, 2 bottles of sauce, paper goods for 10, and serving utensils.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Sliced or Chopped Beef Brisket on a housemade roll with homestyle cole slaw and house pickles on the side
More about BBQ Exchange
El Mariachi image

 

El Mariachi - Zion Crossroads

65 Freedom Dr., Zion Crossroads

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Enchiladas$16.00
More about El Mariachi - Zion Crossroads

