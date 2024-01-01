Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Gordonsville
/
Gordonsville
/
Chef Salad
Gordonsville restaurants that serve chef salad
CHAMPION ICE HOUSE
212 N Main Street, Gordonsville
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$12.00
More about CHAMPION ICE HOUSE
Crescent Inn Restaurant
10144 Three Notch Road, Zion Crossroads
No reviews yet
Chef's Salad
$14.99
Crispy lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, cucumber wedges, shredded cheese, ham, turkey, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Crescent Inn Restaurant
