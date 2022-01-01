Go
Toast

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Gordo's Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips loaded with queso nacho, pickled jalapeño, onion, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream
Carnita Taco$4.50
Braised pulled pork,cilantro, onion, pickled jalapeno.
Tiny Taco Flight$9.00
Mix & Match any of our signature tacos on corn tortillas
Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled steak, caramelized onion. cilantro
Empanada$5.00
Scrummy turnover pastry, with sauteed shrimp, queso chihuahua, jalapeno, tomato, onion, jalapeno sauce
Ground Beef$4.00
Sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, queso cheddar, sour cream
Quesadillas$10.00
Flour tortilla, blend of cheeses griddled to golden perfection, pico de gallo
Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
Pastor$4.00
Grilled pork shoulder rubbed on chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro
Tinga$4.00
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crushed By Giants

No reviews yet

Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Northman Beer and Cider Garden

No reviews yet

Located on the Chicago Riverwalk, the Northman Beer & Cider garden provides amazing views along with great food and beverage. Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, it's the perfect spot to take in one of Chicago's most visited
attractions. Our extensive beverage list features our very own Northman Pub Cider, as well as drafts and bottles/cans from local and European breweries and cideries, and a full menu of cocktails, wine, & spirits. Our European influenced menu offers casual sandwiches, sausages, & salads among other snacks and Chicago favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston